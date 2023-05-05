Kartik Aaryan pens heartwrenching note on mother's cancer battle: 'We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair'

Kartik Aaryan | Instagram

Bollywood's heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan, recently revealed the news of her mother battling cancer and how it was despairing experience, but she fought with her willpower. Her battle with the deadly disease inspired him and the entire family.

The actor took to his social media handle to share the news of his mother battling cancer with his fans and followers.

Kartik Aaryan shares photo with mother

According to the young actor, the family was left "frazzled and helpless beyond despair" when they heard the news. Cancer, the big C, had stealthily crept in and threatened to shatter their lives.

But, despite the overwhelming despair, Kartik's mother stood tall like a fierce soldier, armed with unbreakable willpower, resilience, and a never-give-up attitude.

The family rallied around her, turning to the bigger C- Courage- and marched on with all their might.

Finally, they emerged victorious in the dark and gruelling war against the disease. Through this battle, the family discovered the incredible power of love and support that comes with being surrounded by your loved ones.

In a statement, Kartik expressed his gratitude to his fans, friends, and well-wishers for their unwavering support during this challenging time.

The actor urged his fans to hold their loved ones closer and cherish every moment with them.

Kartik's mother's resilience and strength in the face of adversity serve as a reminder that even in the darkest of times, the human spirit can triumph over any obstacle. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Aaryan family during this difficult time.

Let's hope that the family will emerge from this battle stronger and more united than ever before.