Kartik Aaryan Turns Producer With Monster Thriller Kaaliya | Instagram

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who celebrates his 35th birthday on Sunday, November 22, marked the occasion by announcing his production house, Dopamine Studios, and unveiling his first film as a producer, titled Kaaliya. The actor will also headline the upcoming thriller.

Kartik Aaryan Turns Producer With Monster Thriller Kaaliya

Sharing the first look poster on social media, Kartik wrote, "Shri Krishna sent it away. We humans brought it back." The intriguing glimpse hints at a dark, unexplored world of monster thrillers, with the story rooted in the richness of Indian heartland mythology and folklore.

Check it out:

About Kaaliya

The film is jointly produced by Kartik's Dopamine Studios and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It is directed by Sandeep Modi, marking his first Hindi theatrical outing after earning acclaim for series such as The Night Manager and Aarya.

Kaaliya is slated for a theatrical release on May 5, 2028.

This marks Kartik Aaryan’s first major announcement following his National Film Award win. The actor won the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his portrayal of Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in the 2024 biographical sports drama Chandu Champion.

Work Front

Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday in the lead, alongside Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

Kartik Aaryan also has several projects in the pipeline, including Naagzilla, an untitled film with Anurag Basu co-starring Sreeleela, and Captain India.

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