Karisma Kapoor Heads To Work Amid Mumbai's Heavy Rain; TV Actress Aishwarya Sharma Shares Scary Glimpse Of Strong Winds- VIDEO

Karisma Kapoor Heads To Work Amid Mumbai's Heavy Rain; Aishwarya Sharma Shares Scary Glimpse Of Strong Winds- VIDEO |

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma and Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor reacted to Mumbai's weather as heavy rainfall continued to lash the city. With a red alert issued in several parts of Maharashtra, even celebrities were affected by the monsoon. While Aishwarya described the situation as "harrowing" from her home, Karisma shared a glimpse of the waterlogged roads as she headed to work despite the downpour.

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor uploaded a video on social media, showing the view outside her vanity van. The roads were completely flooded due to the heavy rain. Sharing the visuals, Karisma said, "Guys, this is outside my van. Can you imagine what's happening here?" Highlighting her commitment to work despite the severe weather and the work-from-home advisory issued for many employees, she added, "See the dedication of India's Best Dancer."

Karisma Kapoor is currently shooting for and appearing as one of the judges on India's Best Dancer Season 5. The dance reality show premiered on May 9, 2026, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. It also streams on Sony LIV. This season's judging panel features Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Jaaved Jaaferi, while Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosts the show.

On the other hand, Television actresss Aishwarya Sharma uploaded a video while staying at her house in Mumbai. She said, "Aaj jo hawa chal rahi hai...khidkiyan darwaze sab dhada dhadhu dhidhim...pata nahi kya kya ho rahe hain." She then claimed that she even woke up with the sound of door making sound because of the wind. The actress added, "Meri need hi darwaze ne kholi hai aaj...aur jo ajeeb si, darawani si aawezein aa rahi hai na." The sound of the waves were captured in the video that Aishwarya asked her fans to carefully listen.

Mumbai witnessed incessant rainfall on Monday, bringing normal life to a standstill as several areas reported severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds of up to 80-90 kmph. In view of the weather, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority advised private offices to allow employees to work from home wherever possible, while non-essential government and semi-government offices were directed to function only for half a day. Citizens were also urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors.