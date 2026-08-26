Karishma Kohli Lends Shoulder To Father Kuku Kohli's Mortal Remains, Looks Devastated; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

Filmmaker Karishma Kohli was overcome with grief as she attended the funeral of her father, veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, in Mumbai on Wednesday (August 26). Heartbreaking visuals from the last rites have surfaced, showing Karishma lending her shoulder to her father’s mortal remains as she bid him a final goodbye.

Karishma, who is also a film director, appeared devastated during the funeral. Her emotional presence at the last rites offered a glimpse of the family's grief as they came together to bid farewell to the filmmaker.

Kohli's second wife, veteran actress Aruna Irani , was also seen breaking down as she arrived to pay her last respects.

Among those who came to pay their respects were Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sham Kaushal, Rajat Bedi, Rohit Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Sharvari and Raza Murad. Several other members of the film fraternity were also present at the funeral.

Kuku Kohli died at the age of 77 at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a massive heart attack. His sudden death left the film fraternity mourning the loss of a filmmaker who worked in Hindi cinema for more than three decades.

The news of Kuku Kohli’s death was confirmed by his close friend and fellow filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on August 25.

Ashoke Pandit announced Kohli’s death through a post on Instagram. Remembering his friend, he wrote, “My heart is breaking as I announce the passing of filmmaker Kuku Kohli. Today, I have lost a great friend and a great filmmaker.”

In an interaction with HT City, Pandit revealed that Kohli had no known illness and that his death came suddenly following a heart attack. “He had no illness, it was a massive heart attack,” he said. Pandit also described Kohli as “hale and hearty” before his sudden demise.

At the time of his death, Kohli was serving as the General Secretary of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA).

Mourning the loss of the filmmaker, Pandit said, “This is a great loss to the film fraternity.” He also expressed his condolences to Kohli’s wife, veteran actress Aruna Irani, and his daughters, Karishma Kohli and Pooja Kohli.

Kuku Kohli’s family

Kuku Kohli, whose birth name was Avtar Kohli, married veteran actress Aruna Irani in 1990. It was his second marriage, and the couple did not have children together.

Kohli had two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli. Karishma has followed her father into filmmaking and works as a director.

Kuku Kohli’s career in Bollywood

Kuku Kohli had a career spanning more than three decades in Hindi cinema. He worked as a filmmaker, writer and screenwriter and is particularly remembered for launching Ajay Devgn with his 1991 directorial debut, Phool Aur Kaante.

The film became a major success and marked Devgn’s entry into Hindi cinema. Kohli went on to direct several films, including Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Kohraam, Zulmi, Anari No. 1, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa and Woh Tera Naam Tha.