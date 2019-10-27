Karishma Kapoor's poolside hot bikini pics will give a complex to women half her age

Karisma Kapoor’s bikini picture enjoying in the pool is all we needed for a happy Sunday .

The 90’s superstar may have been away from the silver screen but she knows exactly how to keep her fans updated.

Karisma Kapoor is all about the gram life and keeps sharing glimpses of her life on the photo-sharing app. Karisma Kapoor on Saturday took to her Instagram to share a picture of her enjoying by a poolside.

Karisma looked as glamorous as ever in a black bikini top. Lolo managed to be the centre of attention despite of the beautiful backdrop. She shared the picture with the caption, "Evenings like these. #splash."