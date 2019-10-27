Entertainment

Karishma Kapoor's poolside hot bikini pics will give a complex to women half her age

By FPJ Web Desk

Karisma Kapoor’s bikini picture enjoying in the pool is all we needed for a happy Sunday.

The 90’s superstar may have been away from the silver screen but she knows exactly how to keep her fans updated.

Karisma Kapoor is all about the gram life and keeps sharing glimpses of her life on the photo-sharing app. Karisma Kapoor on Saturday took to her Instagram to share a picture of her enjoying by a poolside.

Karisma looked as glamorous as ever in a black bikini top. Lolo managed to be the centre of attention despite of the beautiful backdrop. She shared the picture with the caption, "Evenings like these. #splash."

View this post on Instagram

Evenings like these..ð¦ #splash

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma had recently also posted a post workout picture of her in a sports bra.

View this post on Instagram

Sunday morningâs ð #postworkoutglow #nofilter

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma Kapoor recently featured on the Humans Of Bombay page. She shared details about her personal life and spoke about how her mother helped her to be grounded.

View this post on Instagram

So glad to be on this journey with @pondsindia #Repost @officialhumansofbombay with @get_repost ã»ã»ã» âGrowing up, I used to visit my granddad on setâ& his talent would leave me mesmerised. Once I was there when he was directing âRam Teri Ganga Mailiâ. I loved the sets, camera & lights! I knew I wanted to become an actor & contribute to the family legacy. When I told my granddad, he said, âItâs glamourous but itâs not a bed of rosesâyou will have to work very hard.â That stayed with me. I wanted to act but my inner voice made me doubt myself. But what motivated me, was how grounded my mom kept me. Despite being from an illustrious family, she made us live a simple life. My sister & I travelled by school bus & went to college by local trains. My mom taught me how to stick to my roots & still be confident. She knew about my passion for acting & about my hesitation. I didnât want to falter & let anybody down. But she said that until I try, Iâd never know. Thatâs when I signed my first filmâa remake of a South Indian movie! While shooting, I gave my best. I had to âmake itâ or âbreak itâ. And the movie was a success! As my career progressed, there were highs & lows. I had done a song, âSexy SexyââIâd worked hard & even hurt my knees for it. I was appreciated for my dance, but people thought the song was way ahead of its timeâthe word âSexyâ wasnât common back then. But thatâs when my mom said that itâs an actors job to entertain. I canât let one roadblock affect it. Even on the bad days I had to keep my head held high. So even when I was offered âDil Toh Pagal Haiâ, when no actress wanted to be cast against Madhuri Dixit. I didnât want to shy away because âI thought I couldnât do itâ. I did the film & even won a National Award for it! From then on, whenever Iâve wondered if I was capable enoughâbe it in my choice of films, being a single mom or in my relationships with people, Iâve never let my doubts get the better of me. We live in a world where there will always be roadblocks, people to bog you down & things that may not work out. Thatâs why you have to be your biggest strength & not let your voice, at any point, become your weakness.â â #SeeWhatHappens #ponds

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

