 Kareena Kapoor Receives Court Notice For Using 'Bible' In 2021 Pregnancy Book Title
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKareena Kapoor Receives Court Notice For Using 'Bible' In 2021 Pregnancy Book Title

Kareena Kapoor Receives Court Notice For Using 'Bible' In 2021 Pregnancy Book Title

Reportedly, notices have also been issued to the sellers of the books

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has received a notice from Madhya Pradesh High Court on a petition against her book titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.' The actress had launched the book in July 2021 after the birth of her second son, Jeh. Calling it her third child, Kareena had said that the book is a personal account of what she experienced physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies.

Now, a notice has reportedly been sent to the actress after an advocate approached the court against the use of the word bible in the book's title. The court has sought an answer from Kareena regarding the use of the word in the title.

Read Also
Did Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Split Affect Jab We Met's Shoot? Imtiaz Ali Reveals
article-image

Reportedly, notices have also been issued to the sellers of the books after advocate Christopher Anthony demanded a ban on the book's sale. In his petition, Anthony claimed that the word 'Bible' in the book's title has hurt sentiments of the Christian community. He said it is wrong to compare pregnancy with the Bible.

Back in 2021, a Christian group had also taken objection to the title of a book and a police complaint was also filed in Beed, Maharashtra, against the actress and two others, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments.

Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February 2021. They tied the knot in 2012. Their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, was born in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. On May 7, UNICEF India announced Kareena as its new National Ambassador. Kareena had earlier served as a Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

99 Out Of 100 In Maths, 97 In Biology: Dhanush's Son Yatra Raja's 12th Board Exam Marks LEAKED

99 Out Of 100 In Maths, 97 In Biology: Dhanush's Son Yatra Raja's 12th Board Exam Marks LEAKED

Kareena Kapoor Receives Court Notice For Using 'Bible' In 2021 Pregnancy Book Title

Kareena Kapoor Receives Court Notice For Using 'Bible' In 2021 Pregnancy Book Title

Salman Khan’s Ex-GF Somy Ali Urges Bishnoi Community Not To Harm Actor: 'Harming Him Won't Bring...

Salman Khan’s Ex-GF Somy Ali Urges Bishnoi Community Not To Harm Actor: 'Harming Him Won't Bring...

'Yeh Kya Fashion Hai?': Netizens TROLL Bebika Dhurve As She Wears Sports Bra, Orange Pants At Mumbai...

'Yeh Kya Fashion Hai?': Netizens TROLL Bebika Dhurve As She Wears Sports Bra, Orange Pants At Mumbai...

Aamir Ali: 'Not Important To Have Bold Scenes On OTT To Attract Attention' (EXCLUSIVE)

Aamir Ali: 'Not Important To Have Bold Scenes On OTT To Attract Attention' (EXCLUSIVE)