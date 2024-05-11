Kareena Kapoor Receives Court Notice For Using 'Bible' In 2021 Pregnancy Book Title

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has received a notice from Madhya Pradesh High Court on a petition against her book titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.' The actress had launched the book in July 2021 after the birth of her second son, Jeh. Calling it her third child, Kareena had said that the book is a personal account of what she experienced physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies.

Now, a notice has reportedly been sent to the actress after an advocate approached the court against the use of the word bible in the book's title. The court has sought an answer from Kareena regarding the use of the word in the title.

Reportedly, notices have also been issued to the sellers of the books after advocate Christopher Anthony demanded a ban on the book's sale. In his petition, Anthony claimed that the word 'Bible' in the book's title has hurt sentiments of the Christian community. He said it is wrong to compare pregnancy with the Bible.

Back in 2021, a Christian group had also taken objection to the title of a book and a police complaint was also filed in Beed, Maharashtra, against the actress and two others, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments.

Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February 2021. They tied the knot in 2012. Their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, was born in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. On May 7, UNICEF India announced Kareena as its new National Ambassador. Kareena had earlier served as a Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India.