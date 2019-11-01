Kareena Kapoor makes Pataudi clan proud, unveils trophies for T20 World Cup in Melbourne

The country is well aware of late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi being one of the best cricketers that the Indian cricket team has seen. The man’s legendary performances on the field are still looked up to by the younger generations. Making her in-laws proud, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently invited to Melbourne to unveil the trophies for Men and Women T20 World Cup 2020.

The actress looks elated in the picture and has always set the benchmark high for the new-age actors to look up to. This is the first time that a female Indian actress has been invited to headline the prestigious ceremony. Posing with the trophies and bats, Kareena Kapoor Khan is clearly empowering and encouraging the women of this country to shoot for the moon!