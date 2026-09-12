Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Daayra And Kunal Kemmu's Vibe Get 'A' Certificates From CBFC: Report

Daayra Will Be Clashing At The Box Office With Vibe | Instagram

Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is all set to release on September 18, 2026. On the same day, Kunal Kemmu's Vibe, which also stars Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava, is also scheduled to hit the big screens. While both movies are of different genres, it is Kareena vs Kunal, which means it is going to be a box office clash within the family. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Daayra and Vibe both have received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Reportedly, both movies got their CBFC certificate on Saturday. Daayra's runtime is 143.16 minutes, which means it is 2 hours, 23 minutes and 16 seconds long. Meanwhile, Vibe's runtime is 145.55 minutes, which means it is 2 hours, 25 minutes and 55 seconds. Even the runtime of both movies is quite similar.

While talking about movies getting an 'A' certificate, an industry insider told the portal, “Daayra’s ‘A’ rating is understandable as the film deals with a theme that is suitable for adult and mature audiences. However, Vibe looks like a fun entertainer that can be enjoyed by adults as well as kids and teens. It seems to be in the zone of Kunal Kemmu’s previous directorial, Madgaon Express (2024), which had received a U/A rating. Hence, its adult certification will come as a surprise for many.”

Daayra Vs Vibe

Daayra and Vibe both have created a good pre-release buzz. However, the latter surely has a better commercial value. But it also depends on the content and the reviews both movies will get.

Read Also Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals She Was Nervous To Share Stage With Gulzar At Daayra Song Launch Event...

Kareena Kapoor Khan On Clash

At the trailer launch of Daayra, when The Free Press Journal journalist asked Kareena about her film clashing with her brother-in-law's movie Vibe, she praised Kunal and said that she feels there's place in cinema for two wonderful movies.