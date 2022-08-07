Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star, 'You have not seen the real Aamir Khan in most of his films.'

Pic: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which stars Aamir Khan in the titular role, is an official remake of Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chandan and will hit screens on August 11. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for a tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

Tell us something about the film.

Laal is in search of Rupa constantly. She's the love of his life and that is how his life goes on. It’s very beautifully adapted; it's just like how Atul Kulkarni has written the story and screenplay. It’s wonderful.

Do you agree Aamir is always ahead of time?

Yes, Aamir has always done that. Today, when you play Rang De Basanti you will still love it.

Why do you think South films are doing well at the box office?

South films have stories whether you watch Baahubali or RRR. It’s not that there are songs and then a scene. Also, it’s not like an item number is going on and on the side, something else is going on. Their films also mostly don’t have scenes where a heroine is dancing in the hero’s den while other things are also going on. Baahubali is outstanding. The performances in it are wonderful and the story behind it is what a film needs to have. People will watch a strong story.

What do you miss in Hindi films?

We are missing stories nowadays but Laal Singh Chaddha will change that perception. I feel it’s not a run-of-the-mill kind of story. It’s not just songs, sex, heroines, item number and with two scenes sort of a formula film. I hope people will go for it.

Over the years, what growth have you observed in Aamir?

I think Aamir operates very differently as he operates so passionately. He is so dedicated. You have not seen the real Aamir Khan in most of his films. He has only played characters. In Laal Singh Chaddha he has really transformed himself. Aamir comes with that strength which he shows in every film. That is his passion.

Did you agree to do Laal Singh Chaddha only because Aamir’s name is associated with it?

Aamir doesn’t operate like that. He will never tell me that he is in the film. He will only ask me to hear the narration first. He gave me a four-hour narration. He is not like the kind of actor who says main hoon film mein toh aap bhi film karo. He screen-tested me for the film to see that I'm perfect for the cast. He always thinks about himself and his films. That’s what sets him apart.

Did he make any changes in the film?

We shot everything as per the script. Aamir will not change according to the actors.

After 22 years in the industry, do box office numbers matter to you or pressurise you?

Now it's not just a matter of box office numbers. Today’s scenario has completely changed. After seeing the kind of content that’s coming, we all know it's the generation of actors more than that of stars. The films with stars are not doing well at the box office. Films which have a great story are doing well.

Should we look at films from a commercial or gender mindset as female-oriented subjects don’t do well?

You should look at a film via its script, emotions and story. Rupa’s character is the strongest in the film.