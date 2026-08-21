Kareena Kapoor Khan, 45, NOT Pregnant; Actress' Team Dismisses Third-Child Buzz After Fans Spot Baby Bump In Viral Gym Video

Is Kareena Kapoor Pregnant With 3rd Child? | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has found herself at the centre of pregnancy rumours after a video of the actress following a workout session surfaced online on August 21. The viral clip, shared by paparazzi pages, shows the 45-year-old star dressed in gym wear as she walks towards her car after what appears to be a gym session.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

Soon after the video surfaced, some social media users began speculating that the actor appeared to have a baby bump. Questions about whether Kareena is expecting her third child quickly flooded the comments section, sparking fresh pregnancy rumours.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Not Pregnant

However, Kareena is not pregnant. A source close to the actor told Hindustan Times, "Kareena is not pregnant. This is not true."

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, are already parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Taimur was born in 2016, while their younger son Jeh was born in 2021.

This is not the first time that rumours about Kareena expecting a third child have surfaced. In 2022, similar speculation had made its way across social media after a picture of Saif appeared to show him with what some users believed was a baby bump.

Kareena had then taken to Instagram to dismiss the rumours in her trademark humorous style. Addressing the speculation, she wrote, "It's the pasta and wine guys... calm down... I am not pregnant.. uff." She also jokingly quoted Saif, writing, "Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country..." before adding, 'enjoy.'

With a source close to the actor categorically denying the reports, there is currently no truth to claims that Kareena is expecting her third child.

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor will star next in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. The film will arrive in theatres on September 18, 2026.

Daayra is set to clash at the box office with Vibe, an action-comedy directed by Kunal Kemmu, who is also starring in the film and is her brother-in-law.