Karan Wahi Says He Was Abused & Harassed By A Stranger On Mumbai Streets: 'He Chased Me Till I...'

Actor Karan Wahi, who gained popularity for his roles in Hindi television dramas and reality shows, was harassed by a stranger on the streets of Mumbai. On Monday night, Karan took to his Instagram stories and said that a man chased him till he stopped at a police station. He also alleged that the man abused him.

Sharing details of the stressful encounter, Karan wrote, "The long story short. I took a right cut on the road cause there was a car ahead of me. This guy abused me and said CUT kaise mara and he started ranting ki tere jaise do kaudi ke TV actors bauhat dekhe hai."

"I took his scooter's key and gave it back and left the scene. Then he chased me till I stopped at a cop station. Abusing me and telling me that he has a connection with the police and he will make sure that I pay," he added.

However, hours after posting this story on Instagram, Karan deleted it. The screenshot of the same has, however, been shared by his fans on social media platforms.

In another story, Karan stated he is safe and thanked Mumbai Police. "I am safe, I am home. Have spoken to the cops. Hopefully this will get resolved. Thanku @mumbaipolice," the actor wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will be seen in the legal drama Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani with Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh. The captivating first look of the show has been shared by the makers in which the lead actors are seen playing the roles of lawyers.

Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani also stars Sanjay Nath. It weaves together the lives of these three professionals, exploring moral dilemmas and the choice of the right over easy.

It will start streaming from February 12.

Karan initially rose to fame with his role as Ranveer Sisodia in the popular youth-oriented TV series Remix, which aired from 2004 to 2006. His charming persona and acting skills garnered him a significant fan following among Indian audiences.

Apart from his television career, Karan has also ventured into hosting various reality shows and events. He has also been a part of Bollywood films like Daawat-e-Ishq and Hate Story 4.