Karan Wahi Birthday: 10 Photos Of The Actor Flaunting His Washboard Abs

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023
Television heartthrob Karan Wahi is all set to turn 37 on Friday
The actor's fans have already begun the countdown to his birthday on social media
Karan has a massive fan following on social media, with over 3 million on Instagram alone
Karan is known to be the king of shirtless photos
The actor, who has a chiselled physique, never misses an opportunity to flaunt his washboard abs
His social media handles are full of photos in which the actor can be seen flaunting his ripped physique
Karan has been serving fitness goals on his social media
He is often seen posting videos from his intense gym sessions
Karan had started off as the quintessential chocolate boy on TV, but over the years, he has emerged to be a handsome hunk
Karan was last seen in the show 'Channa Mereya'
