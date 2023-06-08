Karan Wahi Birthday: 10 Photos Of The Actor Flaunting His Washboard Abs

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023

Television heartthrob Karan Wahi is all set to turn 37 on Friday

The actor's fans have already begun the countdown to his birthday on social media

Karan has a massive fan following on social media, with over 3 million on Instagram alone

Karan is known to be the king of shirtless photos

The actor, who has a chiselled physique, never misses an opportunity to flaunt his washboard abs

His social media handles are full of photos in which the actor can be seen flaunting his ripped physique

Karan has been serving fitness goals on his social media

He is often seen posting videos from his intense gym sessions

Karan had started off as the quintessential chocolate boy on TV, but over the years, he has emerged to be a handsome hunk

Karan was last seen in the show 'Channa Mereya'

Thanks For Reading!

Can You Guess The Price Of Alia Bhatt's Pink Water Bottle?
Find out More