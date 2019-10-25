Karan Singh Grover completes 15 years in the entertainment industry!

Karan Singh Grover's journey to becoming a household name is a tale of perseverance. As of today, the talented actor completes 15 glorious years in the entertainment industry.

At the outset of his career, Karan was signed by Balaji Telefilms for a youth show, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. Soon after, he rose to popularity with the country's popular medical drama, Dill Mill Gaye that saw the actor turn into an instant heartthrob.

One of the most loved shows on television, Qubool Hain marked Karan's homecoming to the small screen. The big screen was the obvious next step for the actor as he made quite the impact starring opposite Bipasha Basu (his wife now) in the horror film, Alone. Karan had viewers revisit the same impact as the mystery man in Hate Story 3.

Most recently, the actor's stint as the ruthless businessman Mr. Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay was appreciated to the end that it won him the Best Negative Male Popular at Zee Gold Awards.

On completing 15 years Karan says, "Biggest thanks to the viewers who have loved me. Every day is about being worthy of the appreciation I get. My fifteen years in the industry have been quite eventful. I learnt so much and I'm still learning. It has been a delightful experience. There are a lot of exciting projects I am waiting to announce."

Karan will soon be shooting for the second season of BOSS: Baap Of Special Services and awaits the release of his film Aadat opposite, Bipasha Basu.