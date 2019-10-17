Karan Singh Grover bids farewell to 'Kasautiii Zindagii Kay'

Actor Karan Singh Grover is no more a part of "Kasautiii Zindagii Kay" reboot and has shared photographs of his farewell from the show.
Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself along with the entire cast and crew of the show.
"Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell! It was a pleasure working with ya'll! Thank you Ekta Kapoor. We Missed you yesterday @kingsonyaa #kasautiizindagiikay," he captioned the image.
Karan was playing the iconic role of Mr. Bajaj in the show.
"Kasautii Zindagii Kay" stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif.
