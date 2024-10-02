Karan Kundrra Protects Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash As They Get Mobbed Outside Mumbai Restaurant (VIDEO)

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash stepped out for dinner with their friends and industry colleagues on Tuesday evening. Several photos and videos of Karan and Tejasswi, known as TejRan by fans, with Raj Kundra, Uorfi Javed and others have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. One of the clips shows TejRan getting mobbed outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

The video went viral within no time and fans were all praise for Karan as he is seen protecting Tejasswi from the crowd. In the video, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor is seen holding Tejasswi from behind as they walked towards their car.

Several fans are seen gathered near them to take selfies with the couple. Even after getting mobbed, Karan and Tejasswi maintained their cool and were all smiles as they stepped inside their car.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, netizens lauded Karan for being a protective boyfriend.

Reacting to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, a user wrote, Karan is such a caring boyfriend 🤌🥺he is looking so handsome and hot."

"Wowww Karan kesa le jaa raha hai teju ko," commented another user.

Recently, speculations about their breakup were rife after the two did not post photos with each other on their social media handles for quite some time and were also not seen at events together. To top that, a news report had also claimed that all was not well in the couple's paradise, and both Tejasswi and Karan were pretending to be on good terms for their fans as well as work commitments and joint projects.

Read Also Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Shut Down Break-Up Rumours With London Vacay Pics

However, with their recent outings, they have conveniently put all rumours to rest.

Tejasswi and Karan met each other during their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, and during the course of the game, they fell in love with each other. The two have been going strong since then and if reports are to be believed, they are also planning to marry each other soon.