Karan Johar To Host The Devil Wears Prada 2 'Secret Screening' In Mumbai For 50 Handpicked Guests |

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is all set to hit cinemas on May 1, 2026. Ahead of its official release, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly planning an exclusive, invite-only screening of the film.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Johar will host a secret preview attended by a select group of high-profile guests. While the official guest list has not been revealed, the event is expected to include around 50 handpicked attendees from the worlds of Bollywood and fashion, ranging from celebrities and influencers to designers, stylists, and actors.

Reports further suggest that the screening itself will be a grand affair, potentially becoming one of Mumbai’s most talked-about celebrity gatherings of the year. However, the exact date and details of this exclusive event remain under wraps.

Karan Johar has openly expressed his deep admiration for The Devil Wears Prada, often highlighting how much the film has influenced him. During a recent interaction with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, Johar revealed his long-standing obsession with the original movie, saying he had watched it “200 times” and even described the moment as “a bit of an out-of-body experience.” His admiration stems from the film’s sharp storytelling and iconic characters, particularly Miranda Priestly, which aligns with his own love for fashion, drama, and larger-than-life cinematic narratives.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back key cast members while introducing fresh faces. The film is expected to see the return of Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, with Emily Blunt also likely to reprise her role as Emily Charlton. On the creative side, David Frankel is rumored to return as director, with Aline Brosh McKenna handling the script. The sequel aims to blend the original’s sharp wit with a modern take on fashion media, bringing a fresh yet nostalgic cinematic experience.