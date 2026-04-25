Karan Johar Takes DIG At Bollywood's 'Alpha Massive Testosterone' Phase: 'Men Have Beards, They Will All Smoke...'

Karan Johar on Alpha Films | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar recently took a dig at Bollywood for turning hyper-masculine, saying cinema has entered a 'big alpha–massive testosterone, hyper alpha energy' phase. He also recalled facing backlash for making men perform classical dance in his hit 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury danced to Dola Re Dola.

Karan Johar Slams Bollywood's 'Alpha Massive Testosterone' Phase

Speaking to The Week, Karan said, "If one film works in a certain zone, there will be 10 more. So you will see 10 more high octave testosterone movies where men are just walking in slow motion for no reason and going nowhere in particular, but they will be walking in that way, and they'll all have beards and they will all smoke. Apparently, that's what women like to watch, is what the men think."

On Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Classical Dance Scene Backlash

Further, speaking about the backlash over Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's classical dance scene, he said he faced a barrage of so-called mainstream audiences who asked, “How can you depict a man like that?”



'I Am A Born Feminist'

Johar said that if he only focuses on pleasing a certain audience without staying true to his own convictions, then there is no point in being here. He added that he must tell stories he believes in, calling himself a born feminist who was raised by a strong woman and surrounded by women, and said he will always tell stories he personally believes in.

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Work Front

Karan Johar last produced Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office.

Next, he will be producing Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday, along with Naagzilla, which also features Kartik Aaryan.