Karan Johar Recreates Salman Khan's Iconic 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' Towel Step At Akansha Ranjan & Sharan Sharma's Pre-Wedding Party |

Karan Johar is making the most of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's wedding festivities. The filmmaker stole the spotlight at the couple's pre-wedding cocktail party as he danced to Salman Khan's iconic song Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din. Besides Karan, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor also grabbed attention with their presence at the celebrations.

Dressed in a dazzling ensemble, Karan was seen picking up a red cloth and recreating Salman Khan's iconic towel step from Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan's Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. His energetic performance left guests cheering.

Watch Karan Johar Grooving At Akansha Ranjan Kapoor & Sharan Sharma's Cocktail Party Here:

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor & Sharan Sharma's Pre-Wedding Party: What Did Karan Johar Wear?

For the cocktail party, Karan opted for a luxurious Manish Malhotra ensemble. He wore a metallic-finish jacket featuring an intricate gold-and-black jacquard pattern, paired with a black kurta detailed with shimmering embroidered borders and wide-leg trousers. He completed the look with black-and-gold sunglasses and multiple statement rings, adding his signature touch of glamour.

The cocktail party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Kayoze Irani.

Bride-to-be Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is known for Guilty, Monica, O My Darling, and Gram Chikitsalay, and is also widely recognised as Alia Bhatt's childhood best friend. Groom Sharan Sharma is best known for directing Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are set to tie the knot on July 11 in Mumbai. Ahead of the intimate wedding, the couple hosted star-studded pre-wedding festivities, including a cocktail party and sangeet. Reports suggest they will host a wedding reception on July 12 at JW Marriott, Mumbai.