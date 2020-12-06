Masaba Gupta forgets the dress-code in Alia Bhatt's 'special' girl gang pic featuring Akanksha Ranjan, Shaheen Bhatt and others

With COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions being eased, actor Alia Bhatt is chilling with her girlfriends - and their mothers too! The 27-year-old actor on Sunday took to Instagram and posted a picture with her 'special' girl gang.

The capture features Alia Bhatt with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and close friends Anushka Ranjan, Akanksha Ranjan, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and their mothers Soni Razdan (Alia's mother), Anu Ranjan (Akanksha and Anushka's mother), and actor Neena Gupta (Masaba's mother).

The picture flashes radiant smiles of the women donning almost similar outfits that are white top with blue denim for bottom wear. Whereas, Masaba Gupta, who according to her forgot the dress-code is seen wearing an olive green dress.

Taking it to the captions, the 'Raazi' actor wrote: "the mothers & daughters special," with a growing heart emoticon.