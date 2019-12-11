Karan Johar recreates 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' moment with Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh gets embarrassed

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol has a different level of cult following, even though Karan Johar himself had doubted the making of this movie several times.

Despite this, the film maker last night recreated the KKHH moment with none other than SRK's wife Gauri Khan and has received only positive reactios from fans.

Karan shared several pictures on his Instagram account where he could be seen donning the Rahul look, his friend Kaajal Anand as Kajol's Anjali and Gauri channelling her inner Tina! Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is seen getting embarrassed by these people at the back in a photobombed picture.

Attending a 90s theme party, Karan wrote "So BREAKING NEWS😂! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal’s 90’s BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So KKHH it was for us! @gaurikhan channelled her inner TINA @putlu channelled ANJALI and me ofcourse had to be RAHUL !!! Don’t miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photobombing our poster recreation!"