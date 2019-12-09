Karan Johar fans assemble: People dress up as 'Avengers' and dance to 'Disco Deewane'

As 2019 comes to an end, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gears up for the next phase of its films lined up in the near future. That being said, there is still the loyal bunch that hasn’t moved on from the ‘Avengers’ phase.

Despite the major parodies, spoofs, memes and viral videos around the magnum opus, a new one has surfaced online that has a layer of desi twist. In the video, people have dressed up as ‘Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’, only to dance on the song ‘Disco Deewane’ from the 2012 film ‘Student of the Year’, starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The film was directed by Karan Johar.

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "If Karan Johar made Avengers."