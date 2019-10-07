Watch: This wet-and-wild 'Avengers Assemble' video has made the internet go crazy

Avengers: Endgame still holds the record of the highest box office opening of 2019 in India. With that being said, the film may have been a trend of the past, but true fans can never get enough of the magnum opus.

Amid a plethora of spoofs and funny video on the Marvel film, here's one that shows a group of fans recreate the epic "Avengers Assemble" scene, but with a wet-n-wild twist.