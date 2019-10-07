Watch: This wet-and-wild 'Avengers Assemble' video has made the internet go crazy

Avengers: Endgame still holds the record of the highest box office opening of 2019 in India. With that being said, the film may have been a trend of the past, but true fans can never get enough of the magnum opus.
Amid a plethora of spoofs and funny video on the Marvel film, here's one that shows a group of fans recreate the epic "Avengers Assemble" scene, but with a wet-n-wild twist.
While the above has been shot in the sea, the one below was done earlier beside the pool.
Recently, Marvel movies were in the headlines after filmmaker Martin Scorsese said that Marvel movies not cinema, but theme park experience. This didn't go well with the MCU directors, who hit back. Peter Ramsey, director of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", said Scorsese is a "God", but "Marvel movies are fun and good. Chill".
