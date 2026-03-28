Karan Johar Patting Ananya Panday Sparks Online Debate, Netizens Call It 'Uncomfortable'– Watch Video |

An old video of Karan Johar and Ananya Panday has resurfaced on social media, but for controversial reasons. The clip dates back to the event where both had announced Call Me Baw Season 2. In the video currently circulating, Karan is allegedly seen patting Ananya on the back, sparking debates online.

The video raising concern online shows Karan allegedly hitting Ananya on the back. The gesture prompted Ananya to immediately look towards him. She smiled while turning to Karan, and the two later posed together for the cameras. A user shared the video online with the caption, "Look like karan Johar make Ananya pandey Uncomfortable." A user dubbed Karan has "Tharki Budhdha" after the viral video.

Look like karan Johar make Ananya pandey Uncomfortable 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PSxRsWERbW — Sumit (@beingsumit01) March 28, 2026

So far, neither Karan Johar nor Ananya Panday has commented on the viral clip. However, the viral video has raised fingers on the film fraternity.

Despite all the ongoing viral claims, we do not know with what intention did Karan do that gesture at the moment.

What Will Call Me Bae Season 2 Be About?

Call Me Bae Season 2 is set to release on Amazon Prime Video soon. The new season sees Ananya Panday reprise her role as Bella "Bae" Chowdhary, continuing to navigate life in Mumbai. Shruti Haasan joins the cast as Bella’s sister, while the season is expected to explore Bae’s love triangle involving her ex-husband and her charismatic boss.

The official synopsis of Call Me Bae Season 2 reads, "With her own news show finally on air, Bae is ready to rule! But fame comes with fallout. The drama in her personal life is even messier as Bae is caught between her returning ex-husband and her distractingly hot boss. And just when Bae thought her sisterhood was solid, a "Nayi Behen" enters, and the behencode starts to crack. Love is war. Work is a battlefield. And a new mystery is about to explode."