Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert 2.0: Want To Watch Tauba Tauba Singer Live? Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Will Cost You ₹5.9 Lakh

Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert Most Expensive Ticket Price | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, currently on his P-Pop Culture India Tour, kicked off the tour with an electrifying evening in Delhi and later performed in Mumbai on March 3 at MMRDA Grounds as part of the special Holi edition concerts. However, fans alleged poor management at the venue, with reports of a near stampede-like situation and several attendees fainting in the scorching afternoon heat.

Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert Most Expensive Ticket Price

Following the backlash, a new show was announced, and Karan will return to Mumbai on April 12. This time, the concert will be held at night. Tickets are now live on District by Zomato, with the most expensive ticket for Aujla's show priced at Rs 590,000 for the VVIP Crystal Table.

The Rs 5.9 lakh package grants entry for 15 individuals and includes dedicated entry lanes, a table-seating section, and beverages such as 2 luxury bottles or 4 premium bottles, along with 36 beers, 36 energy drinks, and mixers.

This is followed by the VVIP Ruby package priced at Rs 3,54,000, which grants entry for 10 individuals and includes 6 premium bottles, 24 beers, 24 energy drinks, and mixers. Meanwhile, the VVIP Diamond package priced at 236,000 allows entry for 8 individuals and comes with 4 bottles, 12 beers, 12 energy drinks, and mixers.

Ticket prices begin at Rs 2,999 for the Silver category, followed by Rs 6,999 for Gold, Rs 14,999 for the King Of Good Times Lounge, and Rs 19,999 for the HSBC Starstruck P-Pop Pit.

As of now, the venue for Karan Aujla's concert has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Aujla also revealed that tickets for the Mumbai 2.0 concert will be free for those who attended and purchased tickets for the March 3 show.