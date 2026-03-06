Karan Aujla Announces Mumbai 2.0 Concert After Backlash, March 3 Ticket Holders To Get Complimentary Access; Full Details Inside

Karan Aujla Announces Mumbai 2.0 Concert |

If you missed Karan Aujla’s previous concert and felt like you missed out, there's good news. The Punjabi singer has announced another concert in Mumbai. The new date comes after heavy backlash over poor facilities at the MMRDA Grounds during his last show. Team Innovation shared the update, writing, "Mumbai, you spoke- we heard you loud and clear!" But the big question remains: will the team return this time with better arrangements and less chaos?

Karan Aujla Mumbai 2.0 Concert Date

Naming the concert "Mumbai 2.0", Karan Aujla will be returning to Mumbai with a concert on April 12, 2026.

Karan Aujla Mumbai 2.0 Concert Venue

Karan Aujla's Mumbai 2.0 concert will be held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The announcement of the new concert said, "After reviewing audience feedback from the event, the artist and promoters chose to respond constructively by returning to the city with a reimagined nighttime concert experience."

Karan Aujla Mumbai 2.0 Concert: Complimentary Access For March 3 Ticket Holders

After the singer and the promoter faced backlash over poor arrangements at the previous concert in Mumbai, they have announced complimentary access for all March 3 ticket holders for the April 12 show. The team said, “Fans who purchased tickets for the March 3, 2026 show will receive complimentary access to Mumbai 2.0.”

Those who wish to upgrade their tickets can reach out to the customer support of District and pay the price difference. Ticket holders are advised to arrive at the venue by 5 pm for smooth entry. Fresh tickets for the April 12 concert will be sent to March 3 ticket holders on their registered mobile numbers.

Karan Aujla Mumbai 2.0 Concert: When Will Tickets Go Live?

Karan Aujla Mumbai 2.0 concert tickets will go live on March 8, 2026, at 12 pm on District by Zomato.

The announcement comes after Karan Aujla faced strong criticism over his earlier Mumbai concert during the P-Pop Culture World Tour. Several attendees had complained about poor arrangements, extreme heat, overcrowding, and limited facilities at the MMRDA Grounds. Videos circulating on social media showed fans struggling with long queues for water and lack of shade, prompting many to call it one of the worst concert experiences. Responding to the backlash, Aujla had hinted on Instagram about returning to Mumbai with a night concert to improve the experience.