Karan Arjun Re-Release: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Cult Classic To Return In Theatres After 29 Years

Bollywood fans are in for a major treat as the iconic 1995 film 'Karan Arjun', starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is set to re-release globally on November 22, 2024.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film also stars Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and the legendary Amrish Puri.

The movie, which has achieved cult status over the years, will hit single screens and multiplexes across India and will also have a simultaneous international re-release.

Karan Arjun is one of Bollywood's most beloved movies, with its unique combination of action, drama, and the theme of reincarnation. Fans are excited to relive the magic of the film, especially on the big screen. The announcement was made by Salman Khan himself, who shared a brand-new teaser of the film.

In a 1-minute teaser that Salman posted, viewers get a nostalgic trip back to the movie's famous scenes. The teaser was captioned, "Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha film mein ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge ...November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein!" (Raakhi ji was right in the film when she said my Karan Arjun will return ... on November 22 in cinemas worldwide!).

Karan Arjun, released in 1995, is a classic Bollywood film that revolves around the theme of reincarnation and revenge.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, it stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as two brothers, Karan and Arjun. The film is packed with memorable dialogues, high-energy action, and emotional drama. Rakhee's iconic line, "Mere Karan Arjun aayenge," has become one of the most remembered lines in Bollywood history. Even after almost three decades, the film remains close to the hearts of fans, making its re-release highly anticipated.