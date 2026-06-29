Karakkam OTT Release Details: When And Where To Watch Malayalam The Musical Horror Comedy Film?

Karakkam |

Malayalam's musical horror comedy film Karakkam is directed by Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian and it was released in theatres on May 28, 2026 and received positive response from audiences and critics.

Malayalam cinema continues to experiment with unique storytelling, and Karakkam is one such film that blends music, horror, comedy, and folklore into an entertaining package. After its theatrical run, fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie’s digital premiere.

Digital premiere announcement

The makers have officially announced the film's digital platform. Karakkam is set to be released on SonyLIV in July 2026. However, the release date is yet to be announced. Sharing the update on X, the streaming platform wrote, "Get ready for a genre-bending ride. Horror. Comedy. Music. All in one. #Karakkam will be streaming this July, only on Sony LIV." Audiences will be able to watch in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada as well.

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About Karakkam

Karakkam focuses on two carefree young men who get drunk and go to the cemetery. Their life takes a drastic turn when they unintentionally disturb five slumbering spirits following a boozy New Year's fight. In a bid to flee from their haunting tormentors, the friends take on an unusual journey to unravel the spirits' enigmas and seek rescue.

Cast and characters

The film features Sreenath Bhasi as Dhanush, Praveen T. J. as Khaja, Femina George as Pinki, Abhiram Radhakrishnan as Nakulan, Sidharth Bharathan as Inspector Kunjan Nambiar, Bijukuttan as Harishchandra, Manikandan R. Achari as Chackochan, Jean Paul Lal as Jackson and Midhutty as Freddy, among others.

Karakkam FAQ:

When and where to watch Karakkam?

Karakkam will be released on SonyLIV in July, however, the official dates are yet to be announced.

When was Karakkam released in theatres?

The film was released in theatres on May 28, 2026.

What is Karakkam about?

The film narrates the story of two drunken men who accidentally awaken spirits in cemetery.