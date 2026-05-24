Kara OTT Release Date: Everything To Know About Dhanush's Heist Thriller Film

Kara OTT Release Date |

Kara is a heist thriller starring popular actor Dhanush, and the film has already created a lot of excitement among fans. Known for choosing unique and powerful roles, Dhanush is expected to deliver another strong performance in this action-packed thriller. The movie promises suspense, drama, and thrilling twists that will keep viewers hooked till the end.

Kara was released in theatres worldwide on April 30, 2026. The film received mixed reviews from critics and grossed around ₹41 crore (US$4.3 million) worldwide. Keep on reading to know about the film's storyline, characters, streaming details, and more.

Kara streaming details

The movie is directed by talented filmmaker Vignesh Raja, who aims to bring a fresh style of storytelling with stylish action scenes and gripping suspense. The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from May 28, 2026. Kara is based on themes of sin, survival, and redemption. It is produced by Ishari K. Ganesh under the banners of Vels Film International and Think Studios.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kara plot

The story of Kara revolves around a heist mastermind named Karasaami, played by Dhanush. Set in 1991, the narrative centres on Karasaami, a reformed thief attempting to escape his past to create a peaceful life with his spouse. He is pushed back into criminal activities when a dishonest bank manager attempts to seize his family’s hereditary land. The film combines crime, action, and emotional moments, making it more than just a regular heist movie.

Cast and characters

The film features Dhanush as Karasaami, K. S. Ravikumar as Kandhasaami, Mamitha Baiju as Selli, Suraj Venjaramoodu as DSP Bharathan Nair IPS, Karunas as Kasi Maayan, Jayaram as Muthu Selvan, Prithvi Rajan as Murugesan, Sreeja Ravi as Dhanam, M. S. Bhaskar as an ageing villager, Aadukalam Naren as a police officer, and Ravi Mariya as the Thiruverumbur MLA, among others.