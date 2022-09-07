e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

The film will be screened under the ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 05:39 PM IST
After the World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Applause Entertainment and filmmaker Nandita Das’ highly anticipated film ‘Zwigato’ has now been officially selected for its Asian Premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. 

Directed by Nandita Das, the film features Kapil Sharma, an ex-floor manager of a factory loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives.

To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also excitement of a new found independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible ‘ordinary’ people, hidden in plain sight.

Busan International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 5 to 14, 2022.

