In Pics: '90s actresses who made acting comeback on OTT'

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2022

Juhi Chawla - The actress will be seen in the show 'Hush Hush' along with Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, and others

Ayesha Jhulka - 'Hush Hush' also stars Ayesha Jhulka, who is all set to make her OTT debut

Karisma Kapoor - The actress, in her series named 'Mentalhood', essayed the role of an imperfect mother

Madhuri Dixit Nene - The actress played the role of Anamika Anand in 'The Fame Game'

Sonali Bendre - The actress played the role of a journalist in 'The Broken News'

Raveena Tandon - 'Aranyak' showed the actress in a never-seen-before avataar

Sushmita Sen - The actress got immense recognition with her digital debut 'Aarya'

