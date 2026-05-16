Kanye West's First-Ever India Concert Cancelled Days Before New Delhi Show

Kanye West | File Image

New Delhi: The concert of Rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, who was supposed to make his India debut, has been cancelled.

Ye was earlier set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 23, following the reschedule of the concert, slated for March 29.

The organisers of the event released a statement on Friday on Instagram, announcing the cancellation of the concert.

"We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye Live in India, scheduled for 23rd May 2026 in New Delhi, will not be able to proceed due to directives issued by officials. After months of planning and preparation for what was set to be one of the largest live productions ever staged in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remain our highest priority during this sensitive time. We extend our sincere gratitude to every fan, partner, crew member, and supporter who stood with us throughout this journey," it read.

The rapper had a breakthrough in 2003 with his single "Through the Wire", followed by his debut album in 2004. He is known for tracks such as "Nias in Paris", "Bound 2" and "Hurricane" among others.