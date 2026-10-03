Kannada Actress Rachita Ram’s Birthday Takes Unexpected Turn As Fan Pinches Her Cheek, Here’s How She Reacted - VIDEO |

Kannada actress Rachita Ram’s 34th birthday celebrations took an unexpected turn when a fan suddenly pinched her cheek while taking a selfie with her outside her residence in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar. Hundreds of fans had gathered outside Rachita’s home to celebrate her birthday. The actress, popularly known as the ‘Dimple Queen’, stepped out to meet them, pose for selfies and personally receive their wishes.

During the celebrations, a fan approached Rachita for a selfie. After posing with her, he unexpectedly pinched her cheek before quickly moving away. The sudden gesture appeared to leave the actress momentarily shocked, with her reaction caught on camera.

She deserves such the fandom 💖 #RachithaRam - The way she treats her fans ❤️ https://t.co/2avRxjAQj8 pic.twitter.com/ZKPmt7zIpE — 🔥 Satz 🔥 (@thala_speaks) October 3, 2026

The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans sharing and commenting on the unusual birthday moment. Kannada reports describe the incident as the fan affectionately pinching Rachita’s cheek after taking a selfie with her.

Another video from the celebrations also surfaced, showing another fan seemingly attempting to pinch Rachita’s cheek. The actress, however, immediately stopped him.

What a Strange 🤦🏻



Actress Rachita ram was kissed by the fan when she was posing for a picture, She looks so frustrated. pic.twitter.com/qD7lg1OK5e — Filmfully (@Filmfully) October 3, 2026

Rachita has now opened up about the incident and said she did not take the fan’s gesture in a negative way. She explained that she understood it as an expression of affection from a fan and did not consider it inappropriate. She also indicated that she would have objected had the gesture crossed a line, but felt this particular incident came from affection. Rachita said, "Their love for me wasn't meant in a bad way. My friends were asking, 'Oh my, didn't you get angry?' When someone does something so cute, like cuddling or affectionately touching a child, that's how my fan did it. It wasn't an inappropriate touch (as translated)."

Rachitha clearly told She loved those pinches by Her own fans



She told

"Their love for me wasn't meant in a bad way—that's what I told them. My friends were asking, 'Oh my, didn't you get angry?'

When someone does something so cute, like cuddling or affectionately touching a… https://t.co/Npmn9fJwlp pic.twitter.com/juxctWG0ov — 🔥 Satz 🔥 (@thala_speaks) October 3, 2026

Known as Kannada cinema’s ‘Dimple Queen’, Rachita Ram has been a prominent face in the industry for more than a decade. She made her film debut with Darshan-starrer Bulbul in 2013 and subsequently appeared in films including Ranna, Rathavara, Bharjari, Ayogya, Natasaarvabhowma, Bharaate and Kranti. She also expanded into Tamil cinema with Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Her recent release, Ayogya 2, reunited her with Sathish Ninasam. She is also associated with upcoming projects including Criminal, Lilly, Daali and Shabari: Searching for Ravana.