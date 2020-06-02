Kannada actress Chandana records her own suicide video while consuming poison

Popular Kannada actress Chandana committed suicide in Bengaluru on Monday. She recorded a video of herself consuming poison and accusing her boyfriend Dinesh before taking the drastic step to end her life.

According to a report in IBTimes, she was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive. Meanwhile Dinesh is currently missing.

Chandana and Dinesh were in a relationship for the past five years. Dinesh kept a condition for their marriage stating that his girlfriend’s parents should come with the proposal, which they did. However, during the rendezvous, Dinesh’s parents maligned Chandana’s character, and the suicide was due to this rejection.

An FIR was lodged at Saddagunte Palya Police Station against five people including Dinesh his parents, father-in-law and other family members for cheating Chandana.