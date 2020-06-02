Kannada actress Chandana records her own suicide video while consuming poison

Popular Kannada actress Chandana committed suicide in Bengaluru on Monday. She recorded a video of herself consuming poison and accusing her boyfriend Dinesh before taking the drastic step to end her life.
According to a report in IBTimes, she was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive. Meanwhile Dinesh is currently missing.
Chandana and Dinesh were in a relationship for the past five years. Dinesh kept a condition for their marriage stating that his girlfriend’s parents should come with the proposal, which they did. However, during the rendezvous, Dinesh’s parents maligned Chandana’s character, and the suicide was due to this rejection.
An FIR was lodged at Saddagunte Palya Police Station against five people including Dinesh his parents, father-in-law and other family members for cheating Chandana.
Earlier, "Crime Patrol" actress Preksha Mehta committed suicide. She was 25. Preksha took her life by hanging from a ceiling fan on Monday night at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, reports timesofindia.com.
The actress reportedly left a suicide note but it does not mention why she decided to end her life. As per reports, Preksha went into depression due to lack of work amid the lockdown.
Her last few social media posts hint at mental agony she was going through. In her last Instagram story, Preksha wrote: "Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana" (the worst thing is the death of your dreams)."
Apart from "Crime Patrol", Preksha has appeared in TV soaps like "Meri Durga" and "Laal Ishq".
This is the third suicide by an actor during the ongoing lockdown. Last month, actor Manmeet Grewal took his life by hanging from the ceiling fan at his Mumbai home. Reportedly, the actor was in a financial crisis and had run into huge debts.
