'Will miss you and your talent': Salman Khan mourns Wajid Khan's death

Music composer Salim Merchant, who first confirmed the news of Wajid's death, said the composer was hospitalised recently at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated.

"He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical," Salim told PTI.

The duo has been working with Salman for decades. From their first project 1998 movie "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya" to Khan’s recent song “Bhai Bhai”, which was released on Eid 2020, their journey has been an emotional ride.

The duo went on to work on Salman’s various films including Garv , Tere Naam , Tumko Na Bhool Payenge , Partner and the popular Dabangg franchise.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like "Mera He Jalwa", "Fevicol Se" and for Akshay Kumar in "Chinta Ta Chita Chita" from the film "Rowdy Rathore", among others.

Wajid along with his brother Sajid served as mentor on singing reality shows "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012" and "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar".

The composer duo also scored IPL 4 theme song, "Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka", which was sung by Wajid.