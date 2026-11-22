Kangana Ranaut Visits The Taj Mahal With Family In Agra, Poses With Fans | IANS & ANI

Agra: Politician and actress Kangana Ranaut visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday, drawing attention from visitors and fans present at the historic monument.

The actress-politician arrived at the monument amid tight security. During her visit, she was seen interacting with visitors and posing for photographs with fans who gathered to catch a glimpse of her. Several visitors took the opportunity to click pictures with her, making her visit a memorable moment for those present at the monument.

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On the film front, Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Scary Picture' first look poster was released by actor-producer Rana Daggubati. It is produced by veteran producer Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions, who is now set to explore the horror genre.

Directed by acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu, 'Scary Picture' marks his Hindi feature film directorial debut. Known for his work in the horror genre, Ravi Babu has previously directed Telugu films such as 'Anasuya' and 'Avunu'.

The film also marks an important step in Rana Daggubati’s vision to build a dedicated ecosystem for horror filmmaking in India. Further details about the film's plot, remaining cast, and Kangana Ranaut's role are yet to be revealed. The makers teased the film's release in 2027.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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