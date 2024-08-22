Kangana Ranaut Seeks Mamata Banerjee's Help After The Diary Of West Bengal Director Goes Missing In Kolkata: 'His Wife Is Devastated'

Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has requested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to help locate filmmaker Sanoj Kumar Mishra, who allegedly went missing in Kolkata. For those unversed, Sanoj directed the film titled The Diary of West Bengal and he was embroiled in a controversy after the release of the movie's trailer.

Reportedly, a case was filed against the director by the West Bengal government. Revealing what happened with Sanoj, Kangana wrote in her Instagram story, "He is Sanoj Kumar Mishra, he has directed a film called The Diary of West Bengal. After the trailer of his movie released Mamata Banerjee government filed a case on him and he went to Kolkata on 14th August to attend the court hearing of the same."

Along with sharing the photo of the filmmaker, Kangana added, "He reached Kolkata and went missing. His wife is calling me everyday she is beyond devastated last night she left for Bengal, I request @mamataofficial to help poor lady find her husband. Thanks."

A few days back, the director had expressed his fear and concern over his safety. In one of his social media posts, Sanoj had hinted that something might happen to him. He also said that he is 'stressed' ahead of the film's release. The film is all set to release on August 30.

"I'm broken down by government pressure and suppressive policy over this movie, I'll never talked negative to you but I'm in very problem with me Anything can happen anytime ... I couldn't reply to your congratulatory messages that's why I'm under pressure from all sides," he had captioned one of his Instagram videos.

Recently, he also visited Chitrakoot to seek blessings from Guru Swami Ram Bhadracharya Ji.