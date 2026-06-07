Kangana Ranaut Says Nurses' Uniforms Should Be 'Indianised': 'It Is A Very British Look'

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut shared her views on the dress code followed by nurses in India, saying that the existing uniform still carries a strong British influence and could be redesigned in the future based on the comfort and preferences of nurses themselves.

The actress, who will soon be seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, spoke about the subject during an exclusive interview with ANI in Mumbai. While discussing the profession and its representation in her upcoming film, Kangana pointed out that doctors today have greater flexibility in their work attire, whereas nurses continue to follow a traditional uniform style.

Sharing her opinion, Kangana said, "I feel that the dress code of British nurses is still in use. Our nurses, like doctors, can wear whatever they want to wear; they get a code. But our nurses, whether the weather is hot or cold, in a way, have a foreign look. This is my personal opinion. But in this film, we have worked with integrity and dignity. The shape and size doesn't matter, your uniform is your duty."

She went on to explain why she believes the current design has roots in historical Western influences. According to Kangana, several elements associated with nurses’ attire have remained largely unchanged over the years.

"But having said that, I personally felt that it is a very British look. Putting a pin or a cap or a belt on top of the uniform is an influence of the US Navy. The way it was in World War I and II," she added.

The actress further suggested that any future reforms should be driven by nurses themselves and reflect what they find practical and beneficial in their daily work.

Speaking about the possibility of updating the uniform, Kangana said, "But it has now become stagnant, so you are right. In the future, if the uniform is Indianised according to the nurses' own preferences and reforms that they consider beneficial are introduced, then it will be a positive change."

Kangana's comments come as she prepares for the release of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, where she plays a dedicated staff nurse whose service and commitment often go unnoticed despite being on the frontlines of public welfare.

The film’s trailer, unveiled earlier this week, offers an emotional look at a story inspired by true events. The narrative follows ordinary people who displayed extraordinary courage and helped save more than 400 lives during a period of terror and crisis.

Unlike conventional hero-centric stories, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata shines a light on nurses and ward boys who emerged as silent heroes during one of the country’s darkest chapters. Inspired by real-life incidents, the film highlights the vital contribution of healthcare workers and support staff whose dedication keeps essential systems functioning.

Presented by PEN Studios and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.