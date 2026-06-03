Kangana Ranaut Praises John Abraham's Rare Gesture: 'He Gave Us Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Title Without Even Charging Us'

Kangana Ranaut Reveals John Abraham’s Gesture For Her Film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has expressed gratitude to actor John Abraham for helping her team secure the title Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata for her upcoming film. Speaking at the trailer launch event on Tuesday June 2, Kangana revealed that the movie was originally titled Nurses of Cama before the makers decided to opt for a name that better captured the film’s broader vision and emotional essence.

Kangana Ranaut Reveals John Abraham’s Gesture For Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Kangana Ranaut Praises John Abraham

The actress shared that the rights belonged to John Abraham, prompting them to reach out to him with a request. Recalling the incident, Kangana said, "The film was previously called Nurses of Cama. We wanted to change it to Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. When we thought about this title, we realised it was already registered. But when we requested John Abraham, who had the title, he gave it to us within a day."

She further praised the actor-producer for his generosity, noting that he did not seek any compensation for transferring the title. "Usually, people don’t give up titles, but he did, without even charging us for it," Kangana added.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is directed and written by Manoj Tapadia and features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

The film also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Prasad Oak, Esha Dey, Rasika Agashe, and several other actors in pivotal roles. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is based on the courageous story of nurses at Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks.