Kangana Ranaut Says Film Emergency Inspired By Shakespeare's Macbeth, Announces Final Release Date

Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has finally revealed the release date of her much-awaited film Emergency. Kangana shared a new poster of the film on her official social media accounts and revealed that the film will hit the big screens on September 6. She also claimed that the upcoming political drama is inspired by Shakespeare's Macbeth.

In the film, Kangana will portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, unfolds the controversial narrative of a pivotal moment in the history of Indian democracy.

Sharing the poster, Kangana wrote, "The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India’s Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024. The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy."

A few months back, Kangana had announced the postponement of the film due to her election campaign with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Mandi constituency. Now, after her victory, she is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated period political drama

In a press statement, Kangana said, "I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints, it is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on 6th September 2024."

Besides playing the lead, Kangana has also written, produced and directed the film.

Apart from Kangana, the cast of Emergency includes Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and late actor Satish Kaushik in significant roles. The film's music is composed by Sanchit Balhara, while Ritesh Shah handled the screenplay and dialogues.