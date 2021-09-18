Kangana Ranaut refuses body double for Dhaakad fight scenes

Kangana Ranaut has some tough action scenes in the upcoming film Dhaakad for which she has undergone intense training in hand to hand combat, marital arts and weaponry.

The action designing team of Hollywood superhits like Aquaman and Mission Impossible have choreographed some high-octane sequences for Kangana in the film.

Giving a peek into the movie's fight scenes, a source says, “Parvez Shaikh designed the stunts for the first schedule in Bhopal. South Korean action director SeaYoung Oh (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Parasite and WAR), prepared the fights for Kangana and the others in Budapest where they shot a portion of the film. There were also a few directors from the local stunt team from Budapest who were also a part of the team. But the major worry was the fight scene between Kangana and Arjun Rampal, who plays the antagonist. The fight masters wanted to keep it real and hence they filmed a sequence of Arjun dragging Kangana by her hair up the stairs. Thankfully, the scene was shot without any issue. Kangana did not want a body double for the scene and carried it off rather well. Arjun also ensured that he did not deviate from the stunt masters’ brief,” say sources.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 07:00 AM IST