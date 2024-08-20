 Kana Kaanum Kaalangal Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Story & Where To Watch
The upcoming Tamil language series is written by Shivakanth, and Ramesh Baarathi has directed the series with Jaswini J, Shiva Aravind, Manoj, and Chidambaram Manivannan

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
Kana Kaanum Kaalangal | Trailer

The third season of Kana Kaanum Kaalangal stars Bharath Kumar and VJ Sangeetha in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Kana Kaanum Kaalangal: Season 3?

The series will be released in Tamil on August 30, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series and captioned, "Bell adichachu ini "back to school" dhan 🚌. Hotstar Specials #KanakaanumKaalangalSeason3 Coming Soon On Disney+ Hotstar."

Plot

The series depicts the lives of teenage students, showcasing their struggles with friendship, academic competition, family pressure, betrayal, and more. Kana Kaanum Kaalangal promises heartwarming and nostalgic moments filled with entertainment.

Cast

The series cast includes Bharath Kumar as Gunasekhar, Aravind Seiju as Kalaiarasan, Deepika Venkatachalam as Abirami, Teja Venkatesh as Nandhini, Aashik Gopinath as Kicha, Vishwa Mithran as Raju, Aegan as Chellamuthu, Akshathaa Ajit as Stella, KPY Surendar as Aadhi, Parvez Musharaf as Vicky, Keerthan Subasg as Vasanth and Samyuktha Shan as Amritha, among others.

All about Kana Kaanum Kaalangal: Season 3

The upcoming Tamil language series is written by Shivakanth, and Ramesh Baarathi has directed the series with Jaswini J, Shiva Aravind, Manoj, and Chidambaram Manivanmnan. The show is produced by R Venkatesh Babu under Global Villagers. Sathish Kumar, Ananth Prabu and M Vijay has done the cinematography and Shakti Sree Gopalan has composed the music.

