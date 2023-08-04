 Kamal Haasan’s Co-Star Mohan Found Dead On Madurai Street 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKamal Haasan’s Co-Star Mohan Found Dead On Madurai Street 

Kamal Haasan’s Co-Star Mohan Found Dead On Madurai Street 

Mohan was struggling financially and would reportedly beg on the Chariot Road to survive.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Kamal Haasan’s Co-Star Mohan Found Dead On Madurai Street  |

Tamil actor Mohan, who rose to fame by playing Kamal Haasan's friend in the 1989 film Apoorva Sagodharargal, was found dead on a street in the Thiruparankundram area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He was 60. Mohan was struggling financially and would reportedly beg on the Chariot Road to survive. About 10 years ago his wife passed away. 

Read Also
Video: Kamal Haasan Says He ‘Hated’ Sholay As Amitabh Bachchan Listens On Video Call At San...
article-image

The actor's mortal remains were found by locals on July 31, who reported it to the police. He was unrecognisable since he was in a dishevelled state. Mohan’s body was sent to Madurai Government Hospital for post-mortem, with no foul play in discovery. Mohan is said to have died of natural causes given his ill health. 

Mohan’s mortal remains will be transported to his birthplace Salem. He reportedly has five sisters and two brothers. 

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years and is known for his outstanding performances in several hit films like 'Chachi 420', 'Nayagan', 'Mahanadi', 'Indian', 'Vikram' and many more.

Recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, Haasan is one of Indian cinema's living legends.

Haasan will next be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, in the lead roles. 

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. The film's premise, set in the distant future of 2898 AD, seamlessly blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience.

Read Also
Project K At Comic-Con 2023: Prabhas, Kamal Haasan In San Diego Ahead Of Title Launch
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malvika Raaj From K3G To Marry Businessman Pranav Bagga; See Photos From Dreamy Proposal

Malvika Raaj From K3G To Marry Businessman Pranav Bagga; See Photos From Dreamy Proposal

Ghoomer Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Turns Coach For Paraplegic Cricketer Saiyami Kher

Ghoomer Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Turns Coach For Paraplegic Cricketer Saiyami Kher

Rumoured Lovebirds Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan Arrive In Style At Aaliyah-Shane's Engagement Bash...

Rumoured Lovebirds Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan Arrive In Style At Aaliyah-Shane's Engagement Bash...

Kamal Haasan’s Co-Star Mohan Found Dead On Madurai Street 

Kamal Haasan’s Co-Star Mohan Found Dead On Madurai Street 

WATCH: Dia Mirza's Step-Daughter Gets Scared Of Paps; Actress Reacts

WATCH: Dia Mirza's Step-Daughter Gets Scared Of Paps; Actress Reacts