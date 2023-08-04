Kamal Haasan’s Co-Star Mohan Found Dead On Madurai Street |

Tamil actor Mohan, who rose to fame by playing Kamal Haasan's friend in the 1989 film Apoorva Sagodharargal, was found dead on a street in the Thiruparankundram area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He was 60. Mohan was struggling financially and would reportedly beg on the Chariot Road to survive. About 10 years ago his wife passed away.

The actor's mortal remains were found by locals on July 31, who reported it to the police. He was unrecognisable since he was in a dishevelled state. Mohan’s body was sent to Madurai Government Hospital for post-mortem, with no foul play in discovery. Mohan is said to have died of natural causes given his ill health.

Mohan’s mortal remains will be transported to his birthplace Salem. He reportedly has five sisters and two brothers.

