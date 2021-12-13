Kamal Haasan launches trailer of film 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal'; watch video

Filmmaker and actor Kamal Haasan took to Instagram launching his upcoming film 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal'.

Sharing the trailer video, he captioned the post to read, "Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal I would like to launch the trailer preview of the movie. Congratulations to the crew for making this film a success!

Take a look at the video, right here:

Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal Movie (2021) is an awaited Tamil movie scripted and directed by Naveena Saraswathi Sabatham fame Vishal Venkat.

The film holds a stellar cast including Ashok Selvan, Nasser, Reyaa, Rithvika, and more on list. Ajmal Khan takes care of the production for this film under the banner of AR Entertainment with an association of Trident Arts.

Radhan composes the apt background music and soundtracks, while it is Meyyendiran who cranks the camera for the Kamal Haasan's film.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 05:53 PM IST