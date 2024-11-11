Kamal Haasan Asks Fans Not To Call Him 'Ulaganayagan': 'I Respectfully Decline Such Titles Or Prefixes'

Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan requested his fans to avoid addressing him as Ulaganayagan (universal hero) or with other titles. He shared an official statement on social media on Monday (November 11) to announce his decision, which he said comes from a place of humility. He also stated that he wishes to remain true to his roots.

Kamal Haasan note read, "I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan, among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognised by esteemed colleagues and admirers, has always been humbling, and I've been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me."

"The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audience who make it what it is a true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich, and ever- evolving stories," he wrote.

Further requesting his fans and the media to refer to him only by his name, he wrote, "It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes. I humbly request that all my fans, the media, members of film fraternity, party cadre and fellow Indians, to here on after, refer to me simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH."

"Thank you again for your gestures of kindness over the years. Please know that this decision comes from a place of humility and a desire to remain true to my roots and purpose, to always be one among all of us - the lovers of this beautiful artform," the actor concluded his post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen on the big screens in Indian 2. Also starring Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah and others, the film released in July 2024. Before that, he impressed the audience with his performance in Kalki 2898 AD in which he played the role of Supreme Yaskin.

He will next be seen in films like Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, and Indian 3.