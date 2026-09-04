 'Kama Chuke Hain...': Mukesh Khanna Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Getting Show-Cause Notices From FDA Over Pan Masala Brand Ad - FPJ Exclusive
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HomeEntertainment'Kama Chuke Hain...': Mukesh Khanna Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Getting Show-Cause Notices From FDA Over Pan Masala Brand Ad - FPJ Exclusive

'Kama Chuke Hain...': Mukesh Khanna Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Getting Show-Cause Notices From FDA Over Pan Masala Brand Ad - FPJ Exclusive

Mukesh Khanna said advertisements endorsed by actors Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff are "spoiling the children". Reacting to Maharashtra FDA show-cause notices, he told The Free Press Journal he was happy but said they came "very late", claiming the actors had already earned for three years.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, September 04, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
'Kama Chuke Hain...': Mukesh Khanna Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Getting Show-Cause Notices From FDA Over Pan Masala Brand Ad - FPJ Exclusive
Mukesh Khanna On SRK, Ajay, Tiger Getting Show-Cause Notices From FDA | Instagram

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna is someone who always shares his opinions about what is happening in the film industry and also in the country. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Khanna and spoke to him about a lot of topics, like AI, Sharmila Tagore's views on Vande Mataram, Ramayana movie, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff getting show-cause notices from the Maharashtra FDA, and more.

While talking about the notices that SRK, Ajay, and Tiger received, Khanna said that he is happy about it, but the notice came very late. He added that the actors have already earned for three years.

Khanna said, "I am happy, bohot late aaya. 3 saal toh kama chuke hain woh log. Aap kya message de rahe ho? Aap aadab bol rahe ho. Kesar shabd use hota hai shaurya ke liye, ladaai ke liye, aur aap kesar ko aadab kar rahe ho, aur ishaare se keh rahe ho, khaa le gutka (I am happy, but it came very late. Those people have already worked for three years. What message are you sending? You are saying aadab. The word saffron is used for bravery, for fighting, and you are saying aadab to saffron, and indirectly saying, eat gutka)."

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He said that those ads are spoiling the children, and he has been saying it for the last three years to ban them. Khanna added, "Pehle Ajay, fir Shah Rukh, Tiger. Amitabh aur Akshay ne kiya tha kuch aur, fir unhone maafi maangi (First Ajay Devgn, and then Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff. Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar also did something, but later they apologised)."

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Update On FDA Notices

According to reports, Ajay and Tiger have officially submitted their replies to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA); however, SRK is yet to give a response.

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