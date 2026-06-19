Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Claims 2nd Death Threat From Salman Khan's Fan In 24 Hours: 'Threatening To Kill Me In 3 Days'

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani recently alleged that he received two death threats within a span of 24 hours, including one from a caller who reportedly identified himself as a fan of actor Salman Khan.

The producer claimed that the latest threat came only hours after he had approached the police in Jodhpur regarding an earlier complaint. According to Jani, the second caller threatened to kill him within three days, raising fresh security concerns ahead of the release of Kala Hiran.

Sharing details of the incident on X on June 19, Jani stated that another threat was received soon after the first complaint was registered. He wrote, "For the second time in 24 hours, I have been threatened with murder; the moment the first case was registered, the second threat arrived. I request @Igp_Jodhpur @CP_Jodhpur @RajPoliceHelp @PoliceRajasthan @RajPoliceHelp @RajGovOfficial @HMOIndia to kindly take the trouble of immediately registering a case and getting the person issuing this threat arrested (sic)."

3 दिन में मारने की धमकी दे रहा है , 3 दिन में 3 लाख बार Home Minister Office Police Rajasthan CP Jodhpur से टैग करके डिमांड करो कि इस सलमान ख़ान की नाजायज़ औलाद को मुर्शिदाबाद पश्चिम बंगाल से उठाकर लाया जाए .. सलमान ख़ान के छपरी , धमकीबाज, क्रिमिनल फ़ैन इस तरह से हजारो धमकी दे… pic.twitter.com/CcpDjoDWyx — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 19, 2026

In the complaint letter shared online, Jani said he had earlier received a threat from “Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Brahmadag Bugti,” for which a police complaint had already been filed. He alleged that later the same night, at around 11.06 pm, he received another threatening phone call. According to him, the caller's voice was recorded and the individual claimed to be a Salman Khan fan.

Jani further alleged that the caller threatened to "kill" him within the next three days. He mentioned in the complaint that he was staying at No. 32, Ummed Heritage, and described the latest call as the second death threat he had received that day within roughly three hours.

The producer has linked both incidents to the period leading up to the release of Kala Hiran, claiming that one threat was received earlier in the day and another later that night.

The latest development comes amid an ongoing legal dispute involving the film. Recently, Salman moved the Delhi High Court against the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, alleging that the project is based on his long-running blackbuck poaching case. The petition sought an immediate stay on the film’s release and called for the removal of promotional material, including posters.

Responding to the legal notice earlier this month, Jani rejected the allegations and maintained that the film is not centred on Salman Khan. On June 2, he told India Today that the project draws from information already available in the public domain and focuses on the Bishnoi community’s efforts to protect wildlife.

Speaking about the legal action, Jani described the notice as premature and reiterated that the film is "not a biopic on Salman Khan." He also called the move "unnecessary," pointing out that only the film’s poster had been unveiled at the time.

The producer said he was surprised by the legal notice because no teaser or detailed content from the film had been released, with the teaser scheduled to launch on June 20.

Kala Hiran is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani under Firefox Media Private Limited. The makers have described the project as a suspense-action drama inspired by real-life events and legal battles.