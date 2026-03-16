Kajol Refuses To Pose With Fans, Gets Irked After They Mob Her Outside Fashion Show Venue In Mumbai; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Kajol recently attended a fashion show in Mumbai, but her appearance at the event became a talking point online after a video of her being mobbed by fans surfaced on social media.

The actress stepped out for the fashion event on Sunday evening and looked elegant in a green saree. Several photos and clips from the event soon began circulating online, with many fans praising her look. However, one particular video grabbed attention for a different reason.

In the viral clip, Kajol can be seen arriving at the venue when a crowd of fans gathers around her, eager to click selfies with the star. As the crowd grows larger, she appears visibly uncomfortable while trying to make her way through the entrance.

The situation soon turns chaotic as multiple fans attempt to get close to her for photographs. Surrounded by people and struggling to move ahead, Kajol seems irritated by the sudden rush. Instead of stopping for pictures, she chooses to head straight inside the venue.

Despite the commotion, Kajol does not react verbally or engage with the crowd. However, she appears visibly annoyed by the situation and gestures to the fans to move aside so she can pass through. Security personnel present at the spot are also seen trying to manage the crowd and clear the path for her.

Several stars, including Shilpa Shetty, Dino Morea, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Pratibha Ranta, walked the runway in stunning ethnic ensembles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in the second season of JioHotstar's The Trial. She was also seen in Sarzameen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The actress also hosted chat show Two Much, along with actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Govinda, Chunky Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others, appeared as guests.