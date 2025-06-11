 Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'
Kajol took a strong stance against paparazzi culture, calling it 'odd and a little disrespectful.' She said, "I find it very strange when they run after actors at someone’s funeral and ask for photos." Highlighting how she has been followed for kilometres, she added, "If I were a normal person, wouldn't I have taken you to the cops?"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kajol, who will soon be seen in the mythological horror film Maa, produced by husband Ajay Devgn, recently took a strong stance against the paparazzi culture, calling it 'odd and a little disrespectful.' She expressed her discomfort with paps running after celebrities during funerals to take pictures.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kajol said, "I am a little conscious with paps. I think there are certain places where they shouldn’t be. Like I find it very strange when they run after actors at someone’s funeral and ask for photos. I find that odd and a little disrespectful. I find it strange that you cannot even go for lunch."

article-image

She added, "They are following you for kilometres from Juhu to Bandra to look where I am going and which building I am going to. I find that disturbing. If I were a normal person, would you do that? Wouldn’t I have taken you to the cops and said this person is following me? What should I tell the cops now?"

About Maa

The film revolves around a mother, played by Kajol, who single handedly fights the supernatural to save her daughter.

Maa is produced by the makers of the hit 2024 film Shaitaan.

The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma.

Maa is slated to release in cinemas on June 27.

Kajol's work front

Kajol will be seen next in Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani, where she stars alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She also has the action thriller Maharagni – Queen of Queens, helmed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, in which she will share the screen with Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Jisshu Sengupta.

She was last seen in the Netflix film Do Patti.

The film starred Kriti Sanon in a double role alongside Shaheer Sheikh, while Kajol portrayed a police officer.

