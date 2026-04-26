Kailash Kher Loses Cool, Schools Host For Requesting Him To Sing At Delhi Event: 'Kya Sachin Tendulkar Ko Bolenge Ek Chakka...' - VIDEO

Kailash Kher Schools Host For Requesting Him To Sing At Event | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Kailash Kher recently attended the seventh edition of the Six Sigma Leadership Summit in Healthcare, held at the Taj Palace, Delhi, on Saturday (April 25), during which he lost his cool after a female host requested him to sing on stage. Denying the request, the singer schooled the host and went on to compare professionals from different fields, saying it would be like asking a cricketer to hit a sixer or an army person to fire a shot.

Kailash Kher Schools Host For Requesting Him To Sing At Event

A viral video on social media showed Kher responding to the host, firmly declining the request. He was heard saying, "Yahi main badalna chahta hoon, yahi mere mann main lalak lagi hui, yahi badalna hai. Ki gayak ko, sangeet ko aise naa mana jaaye ki sir do line aa gaa dijiye, mood bana dijiye. Yeh bahut galat hai. Yeh request hi mat kijiye."

Check out the viral video:

Further, the singer added, "Aap kya Sachin Tendulkar ko bolenge ki ek zara chakka lagake dikha dijiye? Is Prithvi pe koi nahi aisa karta. Yaa kisi army ke jawan ko nahi bolenge ki aapni position leke ek zara shot laga dijiye..."

He also urged that artists should not be turned into clowns or reduced to mere entertainment, adding that a true artist is a seeker who belongs to their inner self.

Kailash Kher got a massive breakthrough with his song Allah Ke Bande from Waise Bhi Hota Hai Part II. His notable tracks include Yun Hi Chala Chal, Chand Sifarish, Teri Deewani, Allah Ke Bande, Chak Lein De, Ya Rabba, and Saiyyan, among others.