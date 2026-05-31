Kailash Kher Enthralls Fans At IPL 2026 Final In Ahmedabad, Performs Shiv Tandav & Bagad Bam Bam - VIDEO

Singer Kailash Kher added a musical touch to the IPL 2026 final with a power-packed performance. The final match of the Indian Premier League is being played today in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. Amid the high-voltage cricket action, singer Kailash Kher delivered a spectacular live performance that captivated the audience.

Kailash Kher took the stage during the innings break at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and mesmerised fans with his powerful vocals. He began his performance with the iconic devotional track 'Shiv Tandav', setting an energetic and spiritual tone for the evening.

The singer then went on to perform several other popular songs, including 'Bagad Bam Bam', turning the stadium into a musical celebration. His performance received a warm response from the crowd, with fans singing along and enjoying the electrifying atmosphere.

With his soulful voice and energetic stage presence, Kailash Kher transformed the innings break into one of the highlights of the IPL 2026 final, adding entertainment and excitement to the much-awaited clash between RCB and GT.

Meanwhile, actors Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde also attended the RCB and GT clash. The trio, currently busy promoting their upcoming comedy film 'Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', was spotted in the stands enjoying the high-voltage encounter and cheering for their favourite team. Pictures and videos of the actors from the stadium have been doing the rounds on social media.

Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's producer Ramesh Taurani was also seen with them in the stands.

Interestingly, Varun, Mrunal and Pooja were seen wearing matching white t-shirts featuring the branding of their upcoming film.

The IPL 2026 final itself carried enormous significance, with both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans eyeing their second IPL title.